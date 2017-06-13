UPDATE 1-Canada oil industry raises growth forecast, calls for pipelines

(Adds details from statement, conference call and comment from
drillers' association)
June 13 Canadian crude output will grow by a
third to 5.1 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2030, even as
capital spending drops for an industry beset by challenges, the
country's main oil lobby group said on Tuesday, raising
predictions for the first time in four years.
The production rise comes mainly from the oil sands and is
an increase of 32.5 percent from last year's output of 3.85
million bpd and a 4 percent increase from last year's forecast
of 4.9 million bpd by 2030, the Canadian Association of
Petroleum Producers (CAPP) said in an annual report.
The last time CAPP increased its forecast for 2030 was in
2013, when it predicted 6.7 million bpd of production, up from
6.2 million bpd predicted in 2012.
Such a boost in production highlights the need for pipelines
for the largely landlocked industry, whose a lack of export
routes depresses prices, CAPP said.
"We have been operating in a pipeline world where we have
been at full capacity," CAPP President Tim McMillan said in a
conference call. "It's like a freeway that's always in
gridlock."
Canada has the world's third-largest crude reserves, but
bids to build new pipelines have faced fierce environmental
opposition.
Major projects at various stages of approval include
Enbridge Inc's Line 3 replacement, Kinder Morgan Inc's
Trans Mountain expansion and TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL and Energy East.
McMillan said the industry needs all of them.
Also on Tuesday, the Canadian Association of Oilwell
Drilling Contractors forecasted 6,842 wells to be drilled this
year, a 2,177 increase from its previous prediction, citing
price stabilization.
The association, however, warned about delays in the Trans
Mountain expansion's coming online due to a vow to block it by
the British Columbia province's effective incoming government.
CAPP's report, based on surveys of its members, said
Canada’s oil industry faces challenges including uncertainty
related to climate change policies, potential U.S. protectionist
measures and possibly laxer regulations in the United States.
Capital spending in the Canadian oil sands is expected to
decline for the third consecutive year to $15 billion in 2017,
down from $34 billion in 2014, according to the report.
But the impact of the drop on investment in the oil patch,
where project have years-long cycles, would not be seen until
beyond 2020, when growth is expected to slow, McMillan said.
Production from oil sands in the Canadian province of
Alberta, the heart of Canada's energy sector, will reach 3.7
million bpd by 2030, CAPP said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Ethan Lou in
Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)