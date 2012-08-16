Investors may stay cool on Canada oil stocks-analyst

* Pipelines, crude oil price spreads weigh on outlook
* TSX energy group down 11 pct in past 12 months
* Takeover wave would change market fortunes
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 16 Global investors are
likely to remain cool on Canada's oil patch, despite
expectations of rapid gains in output, as they worry about
economic risks and a squeeze on pipeline capacity that will keep
pressure on crude prices, an analyst said.
Canadian energy shares, down 11 percent in the past year,
face several months to a year of more weakness due to a
combination of factors that also includes depressed natural gas
prices, CIBC World Markets analyst Andrew Potter said in an
extensive report into North American energy market conditions.
The one thing that could improve the market outlook is a
wave of takeovers, however, Potter said. There have been
indications of that, with the $15.1 billion takeover bid for
Nexen Inc by China's CNOOC Ltd and a recently
increased C$5.2 billion offer for Progress Energy Resources
by Petronas of Malaysia.
He wrote that much of the macroeconomic uncertainty,
including the European debt crisis and a murky Chinese outlook,
could already be priced into Canadian stocks.
"However, the general negative backdrop with increasingly
limited growth visibility and rising pipeline/differential risk
means that global investors are unlikely to flock back to
Canadian oil and gas exposure anytime soon -- unless we see the
recent flurry of M&A turn into a full blown wave," he said.
The Toronto Stock Exchange energy group, which
includes shares of such big names as Suncor Energy Inc,
Encana Corp and Talisman Energy Inc, was at
259 points on Thursday, down from 291 a year earlier and 367 in
early 2011, even as forecasts for oil output remained high.
Production of Canadian unconventional light oil, aided by
the booming use of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing
techniques, could increase by as much as 10 percent, or 100,000
barrels per day, annually, hitting 1.65 million bpd by the end
of the decade, according to the report.
Oil sands production, meanwhile, could climb by 270,000 bpd
annually through 2020, unless the macro conditions prompt some
big players to scale back plans for megaprojects.
The problem is limited capacity to move it to market, Potter
said. He said production could bump up against pipeline capacity
as early as 2014, which would further depress the price of
Canadian crude versus U.S. and international benchmarks.
Western Canada Select heavy crude blend slumped to the
mid-$30s a barrel under West Texas Intermediate last winter and
sold for $14.75 below the benchmark on Thursday.
He pointed out pipeline proposals for shipping crude out of
Western Canada total about 2.9 million bpd, though some,
including Enbridge Inc's 525,000 bpd Northern Gateway
pipeline and Kinder Morgan's 450,000 bpd Trans Mountain
expansion to the West Coast, face growing political risk amid
opposition by environmental groups, many aboriginal communities
and some politicians.
Potter pegged the odds of those proceeding at 50-50.
TransCanada Corp has proposed converting some of
its Eastern Canadian gas pipeline network to oil to get Canadian
crude to Quebec and Atlantic Canada refineries, but the concept
is in its early stages.
"Overall, Canada needs pipe and lots of it to avoid the
opportunity cost of stranding over a million barrels a day of
potential crude oil growth," he said.