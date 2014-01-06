Canada PM confident Keystone XL pipeline will be approved

VANCOUVER Jan 6 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Monday he was confident that TransCanada Corp's
controversial Keystone XL pipeline would be eventually
approved by U.S. authorities.
U.S. President Barack Obama is set this year to decide the
fate of the northern leg of the proposed pipeline, which would
carry crude from the Alberta oil sands in Canada to the U.S.
Gulf Coast. He is under heavy pressure from environmental
activists to block the pipeline.
"I am confident that in due course - I can't put a timeline
on it - the project will one way or another proceed," Harper
said during a question an answer session at the Vancouver Board
of Trade.