Canada doesn't expect U.S. will veto Keystone pipeline: minister

OTTAWA Feb 28 Canadian Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday he did not anticipate that the United States would reject TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline from the Alberta oil sands to the Texas coast.

Green groups strongly oppose the pipeline, which they say will help boost global warming. U.S. officials say they expect a final decision by the middle of the year.
