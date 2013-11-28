Canada continues to delay release of oil sands emission rules

| OTTAWA
OTTAWA Nov 28 Canada is not ready to unveil
already long-delayed rules on curbing greenhouse gas emissions
from the Alberta oil sands, the environment minister said on
Thursday in comments that could boost U.S. resistance to the
proposed Keystone XL pipeline.
The right-leaning Conservative government, which has close
ties to the energy-rich western province of Alberta, has
repeatedly delayed the release of proposed regulations to tackle
soaring emissions from the oil and gas sector.
"It is at this time for me premature to say when they will
be ready. There has been good progress in that area over the
last few years," Environment Minister Leona Aglukkaq told the
House of Commons environment committee.
Asked whether the rules might be released this year, she
replied: "I can't give you a timeline but work continues."
Peter Kent, Aglukkaq's predecessor as environment minister,
said in February that Ottawa was "very close" to finalizing the
rules. Work on the regulations, which started in 2008, involves
the federal government and the governments of Canada's 10
provinces.
U.S. President Barack Obama, who must decide whether to
approve TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL
pipeline from the Alberta oil sands to the U.S. Gulf Coast, said
in July that Canada could be doing more to curb emissions.
Some politicians in Canada took his remarks as a hint that
the President wants to see the Canadian regulations before
making a decision on Keystone next year. Green groups want Obama
to veto the pipeline, which they say would speed up development
of the oil sands and cause Canadian emissions to jump even more.
"If Keystone doesn't occur then there will be a whole ripple
effect throughout the industry and it's largely determined by
the fact that we have no greenhouse-gas emission regulations,"
opposition legislator John McKay told Aglukkaq at the committee.
"And so it's a little late in the day to say 'Well we're
going to continue to work with our provincial partners'," said
McKay, who belongs to the Liberal Party.
Canada acknowledged last month it would miss its target for
reducing greenhouse gas emissions by a wider margin than
expected unless it takes further action to offset oil industry
emissions.
Canada has committed to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions
to 17 percent below 2005 levels by 2020. Yet the figures
released in October showed it would produce 734 megatonnes of
greenhouse gases in 2020, or 122 megatonnes above its promised
target.
This month the Pembina Institute released correspondence
between the Alberta government and the Canadian Association of
Petroleum Producers (CAPP) that showed the lobby group opposed
the idea of tougher emissions regulations.
"Will higher stringency requirements impact production and
revenue? Very likely," CAPP said in one document, obtained by
Pembina under Alberta's freedom of information legislation.
Alberta charges C$15 ($14) per tonne for carbon emissions
above permitted limits and puts the money into a technology
fund. Earlier this year media reports said the province was
mulling raising that levy to C$40, but nothing came of the idea.
Asked about apparent industry resistance to tougher rules,
Aglukkaq told reporters after her committee appearance that
"industry wants to do the right thing... They want to be good
environmental stewards".