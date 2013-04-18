Canada swipes at Venezuela in push for U.S. approval of Keystone

* Minister Oliver says Canada won't treat U.S. as Venezuela
* Says he was not "taking a shot"
* Scheduled to travel to Washington, New York next week
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, April 18 Canada is playing up
its record as a reliable oil supplier to the United States
compared to politically volatile Venezuela, as it seeks to win
favor in Washington for the contentious Keystone XL pipeline to
Texas refineries.
Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday that
the United States, already Canada's largest oil market by far,
can expect far better service than it has received from the
South American OPEC member that currently feeds a large chunk of
oil demand in the Gulf Coast region.
"Venezuela may be a major supplier of heavy crude to the
U.S., but it has also threatened to cut supplies five times in
as many years," Oliver said in a speech to business people and
academics in Calgary.
"That's not a reliable partner. That's not a stable source
of oil. And that's not how Canada will ever treat the United
States."
Despite frequent threats, Venezuela has not shut off exports
to the United States, but Oliver's remarks underline how high
the stakes have become for Canada as a U.S. decision on Keystone
XL looms.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Conservative government and
Alberta Premier Alison Redford have aggressively lobbied U.S.
politicians ahead of the Obama administration's decision, likely
this summer, whether to approve the $5.3 billion TransCanada
Corp proposal.
Oliver is scheduled to travel to Washington and New York
next week to meet with Republican and Democratic lawmakers as
well as the media.
Canada and its oil industry say the project will bring
energy security, jobs and growth to both countries as oil
sands-derived crude flows to the largest refining market in the
United States.
The project faces strong opposition from environmentalists,
who say it would vastly increase greenhouse gas emissions and
risks of oil spills.
According to U.S. Energy Information Administration data,
the United States imported 2.5 million barrels of oil a day from
Canada last week, versus 709,000 from Venezuela. However, the
lion's share of the Venezuelan crude was used by Gulf Coast
refineries, and only a fraction of the Canadian crude flowed to
that region due to limited infrastructure to get it there.
Tight export pipeline capacity in the United States has
helped create a glut in Canada, and is cited as a key reason
that Canadian heavy oil is deeply discounted in the fight for
space to transport it.
Oliver said he was not specifically seeking to cast
aspersions on the competing oil supplier.
"I'm not taking a shot. The reason I mention Venezuela is
that Venezuelan oil is a large part of the oil that comes into
the United States," he told reporters following his speech. "If
our oil comes down, it will be displacing Venezuela oil. I'm
just simply commenting on that economic reality."
He said he mentioned the threats of supply disruption as
"historical fact."
Canada was also less than laudatory this week following the
disputed election of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Ottawa
congratulated Venezuelans for voting in large numbers but failed
to mention that Maduro, a protégé of late President Hugo Chavez,
was declared the winner.