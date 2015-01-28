Ensign Energy cuts 2015 spending, defers new drilling rigs

CALGARY, Alberta Jan 28 Canadian oilfield
services contractor Ensign Energy Services Inc on
Wednesday cut its 2015 capital spending budget by nearly a third
and deferred the construction of eight new drilling rigs, citing
weak oil and gas prices.
The company also said its executives had all taken a 10
percent pay cut, effective Jan. 1, while the board of directors
had taken a 20 percent cut.
Ensign now plans to spend C$220 million ($175.56 million)
this year, down from an initial 2015 capital budget of C$340
million announced in December.
"The outlook for commodity prices has further declined since
that time causing many of Ensign's customers, particularly in
North America, to reduce their capital expenditure plans for
2015," the company said in a statement.
U.S. oil prices have slumped nearly 60 percent since June,
prompting a number of U.S. and Canadian oil and gas companies to
slash spending, defer projects and freeze hiring.
Ensign cut the number of rigs it plans to build this year to
nine from 17. It has already delivered two new rigs since
December and plans to build seven more, all of which are already
contracted to work on completion.
Earlier on Wednesday, Canadian oil sands producer Cenovus
Energy Inc cut 2015 spending by C$700 million and
suspended conventional drilling projects in the provinces of
Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Ensign shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange closed down
C$1.21 at C$8.67 on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Nia Williams, editing by G Crosse)