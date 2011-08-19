Canada moves ahead with new coal-fired power rules

* Rules published next week, starting 60-day comment period

* To come into effect July 1, 2015

* Green groups seek to appeal approval of Maxim plant

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 19 Canada moved ahead on Friday with new regulations for cutting carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants as environmental groups decried one project which they said won approval in time to avoid them.

Environment Minister Peter Kent said the rules, aimed at gradually phasing out coal-fired power generation as a way to meet the federal government's greenhouse gas commitments, will force developers to reduce emissions to levels that are comparable to gas-fired plants.

"We are taking action in the electricity sector because we recognize the potential for significant emissions reductions," Kent said in a statement. "We are committed to build on our strength in the electricity sector and to lead the world in clean electricity generation."

The regulations will be published on Aug. 27, which will start a 60-day public comment period. They are scheduled to come into effect on July 1, 2015.

This month, environmental groups launched a court action against Alberta's utility regulator, arguing that it fast-tracked the approval of a coal-fired plant proposed by Maxim Power Corp (MXG.TO) so the company could avoid the new regulations. [ID:nN1E7711YT]

In their action, the Pembina Institute and Ecojustice said Maxim had said it received assurances from the federal environment ministry that it could avoid the new rules if the 500 megawatt plant was built before July 1, 2015. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)