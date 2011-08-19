Canada moves ahead with new coal-fired power rules

* Rules published next week, starting 60-day comment period
* To come into effect July 1, 2015
* Green groups seek to appeal approval of Maxim plant
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 19 Canada moved ahead on
Friday with new regulations for cutting carbon emissions from
coal-fired power plants as environmental groups decried one
project which they said won approval in time to avoid them.
Environment Minister Peter Kent said the rules, aimed at
gradually phasing out coal-fired power generation as a way to
meet the federal government's greenhouse gas commitments, will
force developers to reduce emissions to levels that are
comparable to gas-fired plants.
"We are taking action in the electricity sector because we
recognize the potential for significant emissions reductions,"
Kent said in a statement. "We are committed to build on our
strength in the electricity sector and to lead the world in
clean electricity generation."
The regulations will be published on Aug. 27, which will
start a 60-day public comment period. They are scheduled to
come into effect on July 1, 2015.
This month, environmental groups launched a court action
against Alberta's utility regulator, arguing that it
fast-tracked the approval of a coal-fired plant proposed by
Maxim Power Corp (MXG.TO) so the company could avoid the new
regulations. [ID:nN1E7711YT]
In their action, the Pembina Institute and Ecojustice said
Maxim had said it received assurances from the federal
environment ministry that it could avoid the new rules if the
500 megawatt plant was built before July 1, 2015.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)