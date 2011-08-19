UPDATE 1-Canada moves ahead with new coal-fired power rules

* Rules published next week, starting 60-day comment period
* To come into effect July 1, 2015
* Green groups seek to appeal approval of Maxim plant
(Adds details of expected impact of moves)
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 19 Canada moved ahead on
Friday with new regulations for cutting emissions from
coal-fired power plants as environmental groups decried one
project that they said won a speedy approval just in time to
avoid the tighter rules.
Environment Minister Peter Kent said the regulations, aimed
at gradually phasing out coal-fired power generation as a way
to meet the federal government's greenhouse gas commitments,
will force developers to reduce emissions to levels that are
comparable to high-efficiency gas-fired plants.
That means new coal-fired plants will have to employ
expensive, nascent technology, such as carbon capture and
storage.
"We are taking action in the electricity sector because we
recognize the potential for significant emissions reductions,"
Kent said in a statement. "We are committed to build on our
strength in the electricity sector and to lead the world in
clean electricity generation."
The regulations will be published on Aug. 27, which will
start a 60-day public comment period. Final rules are scheduled
to come into effect on July 1, 2015.
This month, environmental groups launched a court action
against Alberta's utility regulator, arguing it fast-tracked
approval of a coal-fired plant proposed by Maxim Power Corp
(MXG.TO) so the company could avoid the new regulations.
In their action, the Pembina Institute and Ecojustice said
Maxim had said it received assurances from the federal
environment ministry that it could avoid the new rules if the
500 megawatt plant was built before July 1, 2015.
Kent's department said the new regulations, when combined
with other federal and provincial rules, are expected to result
in an absolute drop of 31 megatonnes of greenhouse gas
emissions from power generation between 2005 and 2020.
The Conservative government has set a goal of cutting
Canada's emissions by 17 percent from 2005 levels by 2020, a
less stringent target than Ottawa had earlier committed to
under the Kyoto Accord.
That would mean a reduction of 124 megatonnes at a time
when production from the country's oil sands -- which emits
more carbon dioxide than conventional crude production -- is
expected to double.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)