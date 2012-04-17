Canadian green group splits, thumbs nose at Ottawa

* Officials say government crackdown forced split
* Lawyer Clayton Ruby is a director of advocacy group
* Ottawa highly critical of anti-pipeline groups
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, April 17 A Canadian
environmental group has split in two as a way to keep up public
opposition to projects such as Enbridge Inc's Northern
Gateway oil pipeline to the West Coast, while avoiding moves by
Ottawa that threatened its previous charitable status.
Officials with ForestEthics Canada, a staunch opponent of
the C$5.5 billion ($5.6 billion) pipeline, said on Tuesday one
segment will keep on working on environmental projects and
agreements as a way to adhere to tighter enforcement of rules
that limit the political action of charitable groups.
The other, which expects funding from donors that support
its cause for reasons other than garnering tax receipts, will
focus all efforts on advocacy.
ForestEthics Canada also announced that high-profile lawyer
Clayton Ruby will be a director of the new ForestEthics
Advocacy.
The Conservative government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper
has been highly critical of ForestEthics and similar groups,
saying their members are bent on preventing any and all
developments aimed at bolstering energy production, by stacking
public hearings and launching publicity campaigns.
In its March budget, the government said it will crack down
on political activity by charities as a way to limit such
activity. On Tuesday, it further angered green groups with
details of plans to streamline environmental reviews.
"The government applied that people in the environmental
community, or had the nerve to act or donate to environmental
groups, were really unpatriotic - potential terrorists in fact,"
Ruby told reporters on a conference call. "The suggestion is
that this is beyond the Canadian tolerance. So the government
then moved to announce an C$8 million special funding operation
in the last budget to audit charities."
Under regulations, charities cannot dedicate more than 10
percent of their money to political activities.
For the past eight years, ForestEthics received some of its
funding from Tides Canada, an organization that provides
financial and management services to various charitable groups.
Tides Canada said on Tuesday it backs the reorganization of
ForestEthics, but will no longer be able to provide funds.
"Whether you agree or disagree with environmental
organizations, Canada is a democracy and all voices should be
heard," Tides Canada Chief Executive Ross McMillan said in a
statement. "We support ForestEthics in making a bold move to
speak out on behalf of Canada's ecosystems and communities."