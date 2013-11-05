Canada's poor environment record could hit energy exports -watchdog

| OTTAWA
OTTAWA Nov 5 Canada is doing a bad job of
protecting the environment, an official watchdog said on
Tuesday, suggesting a poor image for the country on green issues
could harm Canadian companies seeking to export crude oil and
natural gas.
The damning report by Neil Maxwell, interim commissioner of
the environment and sustainable development, puts more pressure
on the Conservative government, which is already under fire for
what critics say is a poor environmental record.
"Government has not met key commitments, deadlines and
obligations to protect Canada's wildlife and natural spaces,"
Maxwell told a news conference.
The report will undoubtedly boost the spirits of green
activists in the United States, who want President Barack Obama
to block TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL
pipeline, which would carry crude from the Alberta oil sands to
the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Environmentalists oppose development of the Alberta tar
sands on the grounds that extracting oil from the clay-like
bitumen there is very energy-intensive and greenhouse gas
emissions are high.
Maxwell referred to "the wide and persistent gap between
what the government commits to do and what it is achieving" and
said the federal environment ministry has missed key deadlines
to protect migratory birds, failed to protect wildlife habitat
and has done nowhere near enough to protect species at risk.
Parks Canada, which runs Canada's national parks, is
struggling to try to protect ecosystems, he added.
"The approval processes currently under way for large oil
and gas pipelines in North America have shown that widespread
acceptance of resource development depends, in part, on due
consideration for protecting nature," Maxwell said.
"Our trading partners see Canada as a steward of globally
significant resources. Canada's success as a trading nation
depends on continued leadership in meeting international
expectations for environmental protection," he said.
Environment Minister Leona Aglukkaq did not directly respond
to Maxwell's concerns in a statement issued after the report.
"Canada continues to strengthen its environmental protection
and conservation, leading to healthy ecosystems that will
ultimately benefit the economy and support the health of
Canadians," she said, but offered no details.
The Conservatives, whose political heartland is in Alberta,
the center of the energy industry, have worked hard to make it
easier for companies to extract and export oil and gas. The 2012
federal budget reduced the amount of time it takes to complete
environmental assessments of major energy and industrial
projects.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper and other senior officials
have regularly pressed Washington to approve Keystone. A final
decision is expected sometime next year.
Canada is also involved in a protracted political struggle
with the European Union, which is contemplating whether to label
oil sands crude as particularly dirty. The government fears this
could set a damaging precedent.