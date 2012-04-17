版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 23:23 BJT

Canada won't cancel existing environmental reviews

TORONTO, April 17 Despite the introduction of new rules to speed the approval of mines and pipelines in Canada, existing environmental reviews of major projects will carry on, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver told reporters on Tuesday.

Oliver said the panel examining Enbridge Inc's proposed Northern Gateway pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific Coast would continue its work and would not be scrapped.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐