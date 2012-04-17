Canada won't cancel existing environmental reviews

South Africa watchdog settles with Citi over currency rigging
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 South Africa's Competition Commission has reached an agreement with Citibank N.A. for its role in a forex trading cartel, the anti-trust watchdog said on Monday.
TORONTO, April 17 Despite the introduction of new rules to speed the approval of mines and pipelines in Canada, existing environmental reviews of major projects will carry on, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver told reporters on Tuesday.
Oliver said the panel examining Enbridge Inc's proposed Northern Gateway pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific Coast would continue its work and would not be scrapped.
* Has filed with competition tribunal a settlement agreement reached with Citibank N.A. For being part of forex trading cartel
Feb 20 Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest speciality insurance market, appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman, it said on Monday, after his nomination was unanimously supported by its council.