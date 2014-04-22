Canada aims to ease whale protection as pipeline decision looms

| VANCOUVER, April 22
VANCOUVER, April 22 Canada has recommended
taking humpback whales off the "threatened" species list, two
months before the government is due to decide whether to approve
a proposed pipeline that would lead to half a million barrels of
oil being shipped through their Pacific marine habitat every
year.
The Department of the Environment released a document over
the Easter holiday that recommends the North Pacific humpback
whales should now be labeled a "species of special concern."
The change of classification means the humpback's habitat
would no longer be protected under Canada's Species at Risk Act,
thereby removing some of the risk of legal battles with
environmental groups that could scupper Enbridge Inc's
controversial Northern Gateway pipeline project.
"It's a very cynical political move that is not based in
science, designed solely to permit the Enbridge Northern Gateway
pipeline to be approved by removing the designation of critical
habitat for the whales," said Karen Wristen, executive director
of marine conservation group Living Oceans Society.
The recommendation stems from a 2011 study that found the
whale population had increased since it was first listed under
Canada's Species at Risk Act in 2005. It is now in the hands of
the Governor in Council, which can amend the legislation after a
30-day response period.
The government's document does not draw a connection between
the Northern Gateway project and its recommendation on
humpbacks.
Northern Gateway would carry crude from Alberta's oil sands
to the northern British Columbia town of Kitimat for loading on
tankers that would sail through the Douglas Channel, a
breeding and feeding ground for humpback whales.
As a threatened species, the humpback's critical habitat was
legally protected, leaving the door open for court challenges
around the potential impact of development on those waterways.
Under the new classification, the whales and their habitats
would not be legally protected by the Species at Risk Act,
although developers would still need to mitigate potential
dangers such as whales colliding with tankers, oil spills and
shipping noise.
The company has promised to take safety measures including
reducing speeds of tankers to lower the probability of
collisions and using remote detection and monitoring of whale
populations.
An Enbridge spokesman declined to comment on the matter on
Tuesday.
A federal review panel has recommended approval of the
project if Enbridge can meet 209 conditions, including measures
centered around marine mammal management. The Conservative
government has strongly supported the plan, though it has said
it would only approve pipelines that are safe for people and the
environment.
The decision to change the status of humpback whales
prompted ire from Canada's official opposition, the New
Democratic Party (NDP), which accused the government of
overriding public concerns "to please their friends in the oil
industry."
Mélanie Carkner, a spokeswoman for Fisheries and Oceans
Canada, said humpback whales and their habitats would still be
protected by the Fisheries Act and Marine Mammal Regulations.
She said the government was committed to working with
Canadians to protect at risk species.
While humpback populations have made a comeback in recent
years, environmental groups are concerned that increased
shipping in the Douglas Channel could threaten them.
"Their recovery isn't complete and we still need to be
working to protect them the best way we can," said Linda Nowlan,
regional director, B.C. and Pacific, for World Wildlife Fund
Canada.
"It's kind of ironic that the best form of protection is
being removed at a time when the threats are increasing."
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Toni Reinhold)