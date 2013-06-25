UPDATE 1-Royal Bank, others plan new Canadian stock exchange

* Aequitas takes aim at high-frequency trading
* Expects to launch late next year
* Would directly compete with TMX Group
By Alastair Sharp and Euan Rocha
TORONTO, June 25 Canada's largest bank and some
of its most influential fund managers plan to set up a new stock
exchange to challenge the dominant TMX Group Ltd, one
that would limit the role of controversial high-frequency
trading firms.
The new exchange operator, Aequitas Innovations Inc, will be
backed by Royal Bank of Canada and other institutions
not involved in the 2012 takeover of TMX, which operates the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
Its founders said on Tuesday that the new exchange, expected
to launch in late 2014, will cater to retail and institutional
investors who they believe have been short-changed by predatory
high-frequency trading practices.
High-frequency traders use sophisticated algorithms to trade
thousands of shares in a millisecond with the aim of earning a
profit from market making and price imbalances. But many
players, including some large fund managers, have criticized
their impact on markets.
"I would call it a grassroots reaction from some key market
stakeholders saying we need choice, more choice in the
marketplace," said Jos Schmitt, chief executive officer of
Aequitas, who headed TMX rival Alpha Group before it was taken
over by the larger exchange operator.
Once launched, Aequitas would be a direct competitor to the
TMX Group, which also operates Canada's main small-cap and
derivatives exchanges. TMX handles roughly 80 percent of equity
trading by value in Canada.
TMX is controlled by a consortium of Canadian banks and
other financial institutions that thwarted a takeover bid by
London Stock Exchange Group. The consortium, known as
Maple Group, then combined the Canadian exchange operator with
Alpha and a trading clearinghouse.
RBC, the country's biggest lender, was one of the few
Canadian banks not involved in the consortium, as it had advised
the London Stock Exchange on its bid.
In addition to RBC, Aequitas is backed by Barclays Plc
, Canadian mutual fund managers CI Financial Corp
and IGM Financial Inc, pension fund PSP Public
Markets, and Investment Technology Group Inc.
"This is the first marketplace in existence that has more
investors around the boardroom table than it does brokers," ITG
Canada's CEO, Nick Thadaney, said in an interview.