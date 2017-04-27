UPDATE 2-Canadian police investigate Facebook beating video in murder case

(Adds Facebook comment)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 26 Canadian police
said on Wednesday they were investigating whether a beating
captured on video, reported to have been distributed through
social networking site Facebook Inc, may be connected to
a young woman's murder.
The video is the latest example of Facebook being used to
document violent crimes, a pattern that has led the company to
re-evaluate some of its policies.
“This was a horrific tragedy," Facebook said in a statement
emailed to Reuters. "We have not been able to locate the video
on Facebook, and are working with law enforcement as they
investigate.”
Thailand police said on Wednesday they would consider how to
quickly remove inappropriate online content after a man
broadcast himself killing his 11-month-old daughter on Facebook.
Last week, the company said it was reviewing how it
monitored violent footage after a posting of a fatal shooting in
Cleveland, Ohio was visible for two hours.
The Canadian video showed someone kicking a woman in the
face while a second person held back her arm from defending
herself, according to Winnipeg Free Press, and was shared
through Facebook.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Sgt. Paul Manaigre said
police are reviewing the video to determine whether it is linked
to a murder at Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba last weekend.
It may have been shared directly between people on Facebook, but
not posted for public viewing, he said.
Reuters has not seen the video.
Police have charged two girls, ages 16 and 17, with the
second-degree murder of a 19-year-old woman in Sagkeeng.
Sagkeeng Chief Derrick Henderson could not be reached for
comment.
Claude Guimond, school principal at Sagkeeng, said two
videos, each lasting less than one minute, of the beating,
circulated widely through Facebook in Sagkeeng, an aboriginal
community 100 kilometres (62 miles) northeast of Winnipeg.
"It was brutally graphic," he said, declining to describe
the content.
Guimond said that he identified in the video both of the
accused, and the victim, all of whom attended his school.
Those who film crimes without aiding a victim could be
charged in Canada with being an accessory, but the act of
posting such videos is not illegal, the RCMP's Manaigre said.
"To me, the video is shocking, that someone can stand there
and watch it and not assist," he said.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Angela Moon
in New York; editing by Jim Finkle and Grant McCool)