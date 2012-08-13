RPT-Feeding Texas longhorns? Canada farmers cash in on U.S. drought

* W.Canada canola wheat, canola crops seen larger
* Corn prices hit record after USDA cuts harvest view
* Canada wheat displacing corn in Texas feedlots
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 12 After spring floods
drowned his seeding plans two years straight, Canadian farmer
Walter Finlay is harvesting what looks to be an average or
slightly better crop of wheat and canola.
Average will do just fine this year.
The worst drought in a half century in the U.S. Midwest has
scorched corn and soybean crops, igniting grain and oilseed
prices and leaving farmers in Western Canada poised to profit
nicely off the misery of U.S. growers.
"You hate to see anybody have a hard time," Finlay said from
his farm near Souris, Manitoba. "There maybe is better
opportunity just because of what's going on in the States ...
the price of corn has obviously drawn the price of feed wheat
up."
Canada is the world's seventh-largest, wheat-growing
country, and the top exporter of spring wheat and durum, used in
baking and pasta-making respectively. It's the biggest producer
and shipper of canola, used to make oil for salad dressings and
margarine.
Canadian farmers will harvest a record-smashing 16 million
tonnes of canola this year, and the biggest wheat crop in three
years, according to a July poll by Reuters of traders and
analysts.
Already farmers are finding new markets for their crops, as
Canadian wheat replaces scarce U.S. corn in feedlots, coming to
the rescue of livestock and poultry industries that are
scrambling to feed their animals. Oilseeds users are also
looking to plentiful canola rather than soybeans.
"I certainly know buyers of feedstocks are looking wherever
they can in the world to find it," said Sam Miller, managing
director of agriculture at BMO Harris Bank.
The western prairie provinces, Canada's main crop growing
area, got generally favorable weather after spring rains left
soil wet enough to limit damage from summer heat. In the U.S.
Midwest, corn and soybean ratings are the worst since 1988.
"Canadian farmers facing better conditions will really cash
in," said Earl Sweet, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday cut its
estimate for the U.S. corn crop more than expected, to the
smallest corn harvest in six years, a report that pushed corn
prices to a record high before investors took profits.
The reversal of fortune for oft-flooded growers like Finlay
comes as Western Canadian farmers have a dizzying number of
sales options for wheat after the Canadian Wheat Board's
monopoly ended this month, and it has the potential to upset the
natural order and patterns of world grain trade.
Already, feedlots in Texas are taking the rare step of
buying usually much higher-priced Canadian wheat to fatten
cattle, given limited supplies of U.S. corn available.
Southeastern U.S. chicken producers are looking to import
corn from Brazil, while feedlots in the U.S. plains are looking
to Canada for wheat and to Brazil and Argentina for corn as
substitutes for U.S. corn, Miller said.
Canadian canola also stands to steal some sales from U.S.
soybeans, their oilseed competitor in the global vegetable oil
market, with the USDA forecasting the lowest U.S. soybean
exports in seven years for 2012/13.
Canada should export a record volume of canola, and some of
those sales will likely come at the expense of U.S. soybean
exports, said Anne Frick, an analyst at Jefferies Bache in New
York.
Canadian canola crushers, who include Viterra Inc,
Richardson International Ltd, Cargill Ltd, Archer
Daniels Midland Co, Louis Dreyfus Corp and
Bunge Ltd, processed a record volume of canola last year.
The drought is likely to drive up demand from U.S. biodiesel
makers for Canadian canola oil in place of soyoil, and boost
canola seed imports by traditional buyers like Mexico, Frick
said.
But export demand for canola depends also on the overall
vegoil market, especially supplies of palm oil, and on the next
South American soy crop, said Don Roberts, analyst at
Canolainsight.com.
NOT A 'BIN-BUSTING YEAR'
But yields and weather will determine if Canadian exporters
can fully claim the spoils of drought.
While farmers expect a record-setting canola harvest
overall, early yield reports are mildly disappointing. Manitoba
canola yields range widely from 20-40 bushels per acre, compared
with last year's average 33.8, after July heat scorched some
fields.
"Everyone, myself included, was thinking it was going to be
a bin-busting year," said Angela Brackenreed, an agronomist for
Canola Council of Canada. "It is a little bit disappointing, but
you can't tell Mother Nature what to do."
The chance of Canadian wheat exporters filling U.S. demand
for livestock and poultry feed depends on how much of the crop
comes in below the standard for millers, who pay more than
feedlots.
Western Canada's wheat is looking good, but little of it is
in the bin, leaving it vulnerable to late-season rain or frost
that can lower the quality to feed use, said Neil Townsend,
director of market research at grain marketer CWB.
"I would say we won't have a huge supply of feed wheat, but
it's just a matter of pricing," he said. "Most of it should go
into food channels but you never know."
Kansas City nearby wheat is currently at a premium of about
80 cents to corn, around the lowest level in three weeks, making
wheat a more affordable feed option than usual.
While Western Canadian farmers are sitting pretty, growers
in the eastern province of Ontario, who produce most of Canada's
corn and soybeans, have coped until recently with hot and dry
conditions of their own.
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said last month that the
country would be a net corn exporter in 2012/13, a rare
occurrence that made headlines in 2011 when Canada shipped corn
to Spain.
But a summer heatwave in Ontario shriveled both harvest and
export prospects, said Todd Austin, marketing manager at Grain
Farmers of Ontario, and will likely keep them from capitalizing
on the U.S. crop disaster.
Back on Walter Finlay's Manitoba farm, sympathy for Midwest
farmers is tempered by the stinging memory of last year's
Canadian floods.
"They have had high prices the last two years when we had no
crop," said Finlay. "I would say it's Western Canada's turn."