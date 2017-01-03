CORRECTED-Canadian fintechs shine as investments near record

(Clarifies ninth paragraph to show that Lightspeed has not
invested in Canadian fintech)
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO Jan 3 Venture capital-backed investment
in Canadian financial technology companies hit its highest level
in almost two decades last year, even as the flow of funds into
major fintech markets like the United States declined, according
to sector data.
Fintechs, or companies that use innovative technology to
revamp everything from banking to fraud security, globally draw
billions in investment annually.
In Canada, fintech is revitalizing the startup scene and has
attracted a new crop of Canadian venture capital funds looking
to invest specifically in young fintech companies.
According to PitchBook, used by the U.S.-based National
Venture Capital Association, venture capital financing in
Canadian fintech was $137.7 million in 2016, up more than 35
percent on the year. Five years ago, it was $21.8 million and in
2000 it was $7.3 million.
Figures compiled by Thomson Reuters show a rise of nearly 74
percent from 2015 to 2016, to C$264.8 million ($197.41 million),
its highest level since 2000, when venture capital investment in
Canadian financial technology firms reached C$317.9 million.
The data vary as some investors do not disclose full
information, while methodologies can differ on how the
information is collected, how many companies are tracked, what
is considered fintech and what constitutes a venture deal.
The figures pale in comparison to the United States, where
investments reached $4.27 billion in 2016. But the trend in
Canada is on the rise, compared with a decline in the U.S. and
Britain.
Investments declined at least 30 percent in the U.S. in
2016, while in the UK they fell nearly 25 percent and
Singaporean fintech investment sank 65 percent.
Weaker activity in the U.S. and UK was partly due to market
uncertainty around the U.S. election and the Brexit vote in the
UK to leave the European Union, as well as smaller deal sizes,
according to data provider CBInsights and KPMG.
"From a global stage, Canada is a relatively small market,"
said Adam Nanjee, who heads the fintech group in Toronto's MaRS
research hub.
"But it's one of the best markets to build a company around
innovation because we have a great test market, great
infrastructure for financial services."
The province of Ontario has among the highest concentrations
of tech firms outside Silicon Valley, according to the
provincial government, thanks in part to cheaper costs and the
cluster of Toronto and Waterloo area universities producing
engineers and developers.
The re-invigorated startup community lured home Canadians -
such as the founder of online investment startup Wealthsimple,
Mike Katchen - keen to trade promising careers for a more
supportive and less cut-throat environment.
"There's no loyalty whatsoever (in Silicon Valley). You're
going to overpay for somebody, they're going to stay with you
for six months and they leave for the next gig," said Christian
Lassonde, founder of Canadian-based investor Impression
Ventures.
"Trying to build a successful company in the Valley has
actually gotten too hard."
California-based Lightspeed Venture Partners, early
investors in Snapchat and Nest, has been tracking Canadian
fintechs for potential investments.
Lightspeed, which has yet to invest in fintech in Canada, is
monitoring startups including League, which offers alternative
employee health plans, and FundThrough, a lending service for
small businesses.
"What we look for are companies ... that may start with the
Canadian economy, but are thinking beyond Canada," said
Lightspeed partner Arif Janmohamed.
Other foreign players are also taking note. Goldman Sachs
invested in Toronto-based Financeit in 2015 and nanoPay
in 2016, for example.
Meanwhile, Japan's NTT Data Corp, one of the
world's largest technology services companies, and MaRS
announced a partnership in November to help Canadian startups
expand into Japan and give NTT access to technology being
developed by Canadian startups.
Maturing big-name startups such as Shopify, Wattpad, and
Hootsuite helped pave the way, said Wealthsimple's Katchen, for
the next "cohort of companies that are coming of age on the
international stage."
($1 = 1.3414 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Alan Crosby)