Canada's oil capital to be shut for days after flooding

| CALGARY, Alberta, June 22
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Southern Alberta
braced for more disruption on Saturday from floods that have
killed at least two people, forced about 100,000 people from
their homes and blacked out the center of Canada's oil capital,
Calgary.
Communities to the south and east of Calgary were put on
high alert as the flood waters moved across the region. But with
rainfall easing up, authorities were hopeful that the worst
might now be over.
"It's morning in Calgary! Sunny, water levels are down, and
our spirit remains strong," Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said on
Twitter. "We're not out of this, but maybe have turned (the)
corner."
The floods followed some 36 hours of unusually heavy
rainfall - some communities received six months of their normal
rainfall in less than two days.
Evacuations started on Thursday, both in Calgary and in
smaller cities across the south of the province. Utility Enmax
switched off power to central Calgary late on Friday afternoon
lest water damage its downtown facilities.
Calgary was unable to say how much it would cost to repair
flooded homes and rebuild roads and bridges washed away by the
murky brown floodwater.
But the floods are already shaping up to be significantly
worse than those of 2005, which caused C$400 million in damage
after three big storms struck in a single week.
The bulk of the evacuations were in Calgary, a city of 1.1
million that is home to Canada's biggest energy companies, with
up to 100,000 people ordered to leave their homes. The city
urged drivers to stay off the roads, and warned people not to
get too close to the raging rivers.
Canada's oil producing region, way to the north of the city,
was not affected, although some agricultural regions were
flooded, with likely damage to crops that include wheat and
canola.
"A lot of Albertans have faced disasters the likes of which
the majority of us could never imagine," Alberta Municipal
Affairs Minister Doug Griffiths told a news conference.
The bodies of two men were found near High River, Alberta, a
town of 13,000 located about 60 km (37 miles) south of Calgary.
Police said two other people were missing.
In Calgary authorities said the Bow and Elbow Rivers had
crested and water levels were expected to drop over the next few
days. But the Bow was still flowing at around five times its
normal rate on Saturday.
Mandatory evacuation orders remained in place in more than
20 parts of Calgary including the downtown core.
Nenshi said downtown, where many of Canada's oil companies
have their headquarters, could be off limits until Wednesday.
MOVING HOME
A spokesman for Imperial Oil, Canada's
second-largest producer and refiner, said the company was
working on plans to maintain essential operations, including
allowing employees to work from other locations.
Shorcan Energy Brokers, which provides live prices for many
Canadian crude grades, operated out of Toronto on Friday rather
than at its usual Calgary base, although no trades in either
Western Canada Select heavy blend or light synthetic crude from
the oil sands took place.
Net Energy Inc, the other main Calgary crude broker, was
closed on Friday and no trading took place.
Bruce Burrell, director of the Calgary Emergency Management
Agency, said there was still a chance of another surge in the
Bow and Elbow rivers, but city authorities hoped people could
move back to their communities as water levels fell.
Many roads and bridges remained closed, and residents were
urged to conserve drinking water because treatment plants are
taking more time to process the sludgy water.
The parts of Calgary under water included the grounds of the
annual Calgary Stampede, which is due to start on July 5.
Burrell said the city would be working hard to restore
Stampede Park in time for the rodeo, but it was not a priority.