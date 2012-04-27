UPDATE 2-Canada offers more transparency on takeover rules

April 27 The Canadian government promised on
Friday to make its reviews of foreign takeovers more
transparent, allowing it to explain when it has concerns about a
proposed investment and perhaps even saying why.
A government statement said Canada will change the way it
reviews foreign investments, a nod to those who have complained
about opaque rules that allow the government to block takeovers
that it does not think will provide a "net benefit" to Canada.
"The amendments would allow the minister (of industry) to
disclose publicly the fact that he has sent a preliminary notice
to an investor that he is not satisfied that the investment is
likely to be of net benefit to Canada," the statement said.
"They would also allow the minister to publicly explain his
reasons for sending the notice as long as it would not cause
harm to the Canadian business or the investor."
Canada, which traditionally bills itself as open to
business, shocked the international business community in 2010
when it vetoed a takeover bid for fertilizer giant Potash Corp
from Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton.
"This is really just a reaction to BHP," said Oliver Borgers
a specialist in competition law at McCarthy Tétrault LLP in
Toronto. "This change creates an opportunity for the minister of
industry to explain the initial rejection."
As Canadian law stands, once the minister issues the initial
rejection, the bidder has 30 days to scramble to change the
minister's mind. If at the end of that period, the minister
still feels the deal ought to be rejected, then the minister has
to provide reasons for the rejection.
"In the BHP case the initial rejection was given and there
was no basis to give reasons or say anything about why," said
Borgers. "BHP in that case, perhaps because they were reading
the writing on the wall, withdrew their application. With the
result that the minister never had to do the final rejection and
was never in a position where he had to issue reasons, leaving
us all to this day wondering what the reasons for the rejection
were."
That rejection prompted concerns about what the Conservative
government would do if, for example, a foreign company bid for
BlackBerry maker Research In Motion, a major Canadian
technology company that has fallen on hard times as consumers
shy away from its smartphones.
Under the Investment Canada Act, the government can review
and block any foreign investments worth more than C$330 million
($337 million) - a paltry sum in the global mergers game - if it
thinks a deal is not in Canada's best interests.
It has exercised that right twice; once with the planned
acquisition of a satellite company by a U.S. bidder and in the
2010 bid for Potash Corp.