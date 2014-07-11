版本:
Canada court backs Ontario right to grant forestry licenses

OTTAWA, July 11 The Supreme Court of Canada on Friday backed the right of the province of Ontario to grant forestry licenses, after an aboriginal challenge to licenses it had granted to a predecessor of Resolute Forest Products Inc .

It was a decision that also had positive implications for the ability of Goldcorp Inc and other companies to continue to mine in land that natives had ceded to Canada under treaty. Goldcorp operates Canada's largest gold mine and intervened in the court case.

The name of the case is Grassy Narrows First Nation v. Ontario (Natural Resources), 2014 SCC 48.

(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
