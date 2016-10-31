Canada approves C$1.3 billion Alberta gas pipeline expansion

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 31 The Canadian government
said on Monday it will approve a C$1.3 billion ($968.78 million)
project to expand a natural gas gathering pipeline in northern
Alberta belonging to a wholly owned subsidiary of TransCanada
Corp, with 36 conditions attached.
The NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd (NGTL) expansion project will
create up to 3,000 jobs during construction and involve building
and operating new gas pipelines facilities, the government's
Natural Resources Canada said in a statement.
TransCanada was not immediately available for comment.
The current NGTL System is a 23,500-km (14,600-mile)
pipeline gathers natural gas for use in Alberta for delivery to
provincial border points for export to North American markets,
according to TransCanada's website.
The system is one of the largest in North America and
gathers 66 per cent of the natural gas produced in western
Canada.
($1 = 1.3419 Canadian dollars)
