UPDATE 2-Canada approves C$1.3 billion western gas pipeline expansion

By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 31 The Canadian government
on Monday approved the C$1.3 billion ($968.78 million) expansion
of a natural gas gathering pipeline in western Canada belonging
to a wholly owned subsidiary of TransCanada Corp, with
36 conditions attached.
The NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd (NGTL) expansion project will
create up to 3,000 jobs during construction and involve building
and operating new gas pipelines facilities, the Natural
Resources Canada ministry said in a statement.
TransCanada said the entire project is expected to be
finished by the second quarter of 2018.
Key conditions include offering jobs to individuals in the
indigenous communities and developing a caribou habitat
restoration plan.
Dirk Lever, an analyst with AltaCorp Capital in Calgary,
said the approval was "absolutely expected" as natural gas
gathering pipelines attract far less scrutiny and controversy
than major crude oil export pipelines.
The NGTL System is one of the largest in North America and
gathers natural gas from the fast-growing Montney and Duvernay
shale plays in northern Alberta and northeastern British
Columbia.
The system gathers 75 per cent of the natural gas produced
in western Canada, transporting approximately 11.3 billion cubic
feet a day, according to TransCanada.
The Canadian government is in the middle of reforming its
regulatory process for major energy projects, and in January
announced a set of interim principles to guide decisions on
projects already under review, including the NGTL expansion.
"The twin imperatives of economic prosperity and
environmental protection guided us in our decision-making," Jim
Carr, Canada's minister of natural resources, said, adding he
was confident the project supported the principles of
sustainable development.
TransCanada's Keystone XL oil pipeline to the United States
was rejected by the U.S. administration last year, while its
Energy East crude pipeline to Canada's Atlantic coast is facing
fierce opposition from environmentalists.
TransCanada Chief Executive Officer Russ Girling said the
NGTL expansion is an important part of its C$25-billion
near-term capital program.
Western Canadian natural gas tends to trade at a discount to
U.S. benchmark prices because of the distance to East Coast
markets and congestion on the current NGTL system.
"That's where all the growth has been in the Montney and
Duvernay, and that's why it needed to be expanded," AltaCorp's
Lever said, adding that once completed the NGTL project should
help support gas prices.
"Eventually it will allow more gas that is produced in the
field to find a home."
($1 = 1.3419 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Alistair Bell)