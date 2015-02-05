UPDATE 1-Ontario sells remaining stake in General Motors for C$1.1 bln

(Recasts with statement from Ontario)
Feb 4 The Canadian province of Ontario said on
Wednesday it has sold its remaining shares in General Motors Co
for approximately C$1.1 billion ($874.89 million).
The government of Canada's most populous province said it
will use the funds to build new public infrastructure, including
roads and transit.
The sale netted C$200 million more than the C$900 million
target included in the province's 2014 budget, the province said
in a statement.
Ontario said last April that it plans to sell its GM stake
over the next year or so. The stock was acquired when the
Canadian and Ontario governments contributed more than C$10
billion to a bailout to keep GM afloat.
($1 = 1.2573 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Diane Craft)