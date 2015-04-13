Gibson Energy to build 900,000 barrels of crude storage in Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta, April 13 Canadian oil storage
and transport company Gibson Energy Inc said on Monday
it is building 900,000 barrels of crude oil storage at its
terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, after receiving sufficient
support from shippers.
The company will build a 500,000 barrel tank backed by a
long-term contract with Teck Resources Ltd, a partner
in the Fort Hills oil sands project and a new customer for
Gibson Energy, and another 400,000 tank.
The new storage is expected to be in service by mid-2017.
RBC Capital Markets strategist Robert Kwan said against the
backdrop of weak benchmark crude prices, Gibson Energy's ability
to sign long-term contracts with customers to underpin of new
storage should be viewed as a positive.
Hardisty is a major marketing and transportation hub for oil
sands crude in Alberta, with connections to the Enbridge Inc
Mainline system, TransCanada Corp's Keystone
pipeline and crude-by-rail loading facilities.
Since 2012 Gibson Energy has been expanding its Hardisty
storage terminal by adding nine new tanks that will take total
capacity at the facility to 8 million barrels.
Four tanks totalling 1.7 million barrels of extra storage
capacity are already commissioned and a further five tanks,
including the two announced on Monday, will add another 2
million barrels of capacity.
"Despite today's depressed oil price environment, a robust
growth profile remains in place for oil sands related production
volumes," said Rick Wise, Gibson Energy's Chief Operating
Officer.
The Fort Hills project, in which Teck has a 20 percent share
alongside operator Suncor Energy Inc and Total's
Canadian unit, is expected to produce first oil in the
fourth quarter of 2017 and eventually reach capacity of 180,000
barrels per day.
Suncor and partners have maintained spending on the Fort
Hills project despite global oil prices dropping by more than
half since last June.
Gibson Energy shares were last up 10 Canadian cents on the
Toronto Stock Exchange at C$27.08.
(Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by W Simon)