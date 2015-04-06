版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 7日 星期二 06:51 BJT

Canada agrees to sell remaining General Motors stake to Goldman Sachs

April 6 Canada has entered into an agreement to sell nearly 73.4 million shares it owns in General Motors Co to Goldman, Sachs & Co, an investment unit of the Canadian government said on Monday.

Following the sale, the Canadian government will have sold all of its remaining GM shares. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐