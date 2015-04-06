Canada agrees to sell remaining General Motors stake to Goldman Sachs

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 6 Canada has entered into an agreement to sell nearly 73.4 million shares it owns in General Motors Co to Goldman, Sachs & Co, an investment unit of the Canadian government said on Monday.
Following the sale, the Canadian government will have sold all of its remaining GM shares. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.