UPDATE 1-Canada agrees to sell remaining General Motors stake to Goldman Sachs

April 6 Canada has entered into an agreement to
sell nearly 73.4 million shares it owns in General Motors Co
to Goldman, Sachs & Co, an investment unit of the
Canadian government said on Monday.
Following the sale, the Canadian government will have sold
all of its remaining GM shares.
Canada GEN Investment Corp said the sale, an unregistered
block trade, will be completed on April 10. No price or value
were given for the share sales. Canada GEN, is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Canada Development Investment Corporation, which
held Canada's equity interest in GM.
Sale proceeds will be in U.S. dollars and converted into
Canadian dollars "gradually over a period of time", the
statement said.
The sale follows the disposal by the Canadian province of
Ontario in February of its remaining shares in the Detroit
automaker for around C$1.1 billion ($882.19 million).
The stock was acquired when the Canadian and Ontario
governments contributed more than C$10 billion to a bailout to
keep GM afloat.
($1 = 1.2469 Canadian dollars)
