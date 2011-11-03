FACTBOX-Mining firms active near Kirkland Lake, Ontario

Nov 3 The soaring price of gold has encouraged Canadian gold miners to reopen mothballed gold mines across northern Ontario, leading to renewed prosperity and a new boom in many long-suffering communities. [ID:nN1E79I27O]

These are some key facts about gold projects being revived in and around Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The town sits at the center of a mining camp that has historically been one of the most prolific gold producing districts in the world.

KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD KGI.TO owns five old gold mines at the center of its namesake town. The properties produced more than 20 million ounces of gold in the past and were acquired by the company a decade ago. Production from the site resumed in 2005.

The company plans to boost production from over 80,000 ounces this year to up to 250,000 ounces by the middle of the decade. It is currently focused on expanding production from its Main/04 Break, and a new discovery area - the South Mine Complex.

ST ANDREW GOLDFIELDS SAS.TO is producing gold from its Holt, Holloway and Hislop mines about 70 km (43 miles) north of Kirkland Lake. Exploration on the three sites, previously operated by the likes of Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) and Newmont Mining (NEM.N), dates back to the 1920s and 1930s.

St Andrew is ramping up annual gold output to more than 100,000 ounces from 65,000 to 75,000 projected for 2011. The mining company has more than 700,000 ounces of gold reserves contained within 3.9 million ounces of gold resources.

NORTHGATE MINERALS (now AuRico Gold) AUQ.TO has hundreds of workers on site at its Young-Davidson project in Matachewan, 60 km (38 miles) west of Kirkland Lake. The area is home to two past producing mines that were in operation between the 1930s and 1950s. The mines produced more than a million ounces of gold in the period.

Northgate, which has just been acquired by AuRico, planned to have Young-Davidson in production by 2012. It had forecast production on average of 180,000 ounces of gold annually over a 15-year period.

ARMISTICE RESOURCES (AZ.TO) is moving toward production at its McGarry project about 40 km (25 miles) east of Kirkland Lake. The gold project is beside the old Kerr Addison mine that produced more than 11 million ounces of gold between 1938 and the mid-1990s.

Armistice has already sunk millions of dollars into the project, which is expected to begin production before the end of this year. Armistice believes there is significant, yet untapped, exploration potential and upside at the site.

QUEENSTON MINING QMI.TO owns one of the largest land packages around Kirkland Lake. The company is spending about C$25 million ($24.7 million) to explore a number of its properties over the next year. It is currently advancing its Upper Beaver, McBean-Anoki, Lebel and Upper Canada projects.

Queenston's land package encompasses about half a dozen past producing gold mines. The mines, which operated at different periods between 1913 and the mid-1980s, produced more than 3 million ounces of gold. ($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Compiled by Euan Rocha; editing by Janet Guttsman and Rob Wilson)