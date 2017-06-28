Canada's top court rules Google must block some results worldwide

OTTAWA, June 28 Canadian courts can force
internet search leader Google to remove results worldwide, the
country's top court ruled on Wednesday, drawing criticism from
civil liberties groups arguing such a move sets a precedent for
censorship on the internet.
In its 7-2 decision, Canada's Supreme Court found that a
court in the country can grant an injunction preventing conduct
anywhere in the world when it is necessary to ensure the
injunction's effectiveness.
"The internet has no borders - its natural habitat is
global," the Supreme Court wrote in its judgment. "The only way
to ensure that the interlocutory injunction attained its
objective was to have it apply where Google operates -
globally."
Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, did not
immediately reply to a request for comment.
The case stems from claims by Equustek Solutions Inc, a
small technology company in British Columbia that manufactures
network devices, that distributor Datalink Technologies Gateways
relabeled one of its products and sold it as its own online and
acquired trade secrets to design and manufacture a competing
product.
In 2012, Equustek asked Google to remove Datalink search
results until the case against the company was resolved. While
Google removed over 300 specific web pages associated with
Datalink, it did so only on the Canadian version of its search
engine.
The Supreme Court of British Columbia subsequently ordered
Google to stop displaying search results in any country for any
part of Datalink's websites.
In its appeal before the Supreme Court of Canada, Google had
argued that the global reach of the order was unnecessary and
that it raised concerns over freedom of expression.
The Supreme Court rejected Google's argument that the right
to freedom of expression should have prevented the order from
being issued.
"This is not an order to remove speech that, on its face,
engages freedom of expression values," the court wrote in its
ruling. "We have not, to date, accepted that freedom of
expression requires the facilitation of the unlawful sale of
goods."
The global reach was necessary, according to the court,
because if the removed search results were restricted to Canada
alone, purchasers both in and out of Canada could easily
continue to find and buy from Datalink.
OpenMedia, a Canadian group campaigning for open
communications, opposed the ruling.
"There is great risk that governments and commercial
entities will see this ruling as justifying censorship requests
that could result in perfectly legal and legitimate content
disappearing off the web because of a court order in the
opposite corner of the globe," said OpenMedia spokesman David
Christopher.
Google cannot appeal the Supreme Court ruling. If the
company has evidence that complying with the order would force
it to violate other countries' laws, including interfering with
freedom of expression, it can apply to the British Columbia
court to alter the order, the Supreme Court said, noting Google
has not made such an application.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bill Rigby)