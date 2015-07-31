Investor takes over grain handler CWB, renames it G3 Canada

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 31 G3 Global Grain Group said on Friday it has closed its investment in Canadian grain marketer CWB, becoming its majority investor, and has renamed the company G3 Canada Ltd.

The move clears the way for G3 Global, a joint venture of U.S.-based Bunge Ltd and Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co, to build new grain-handling facilities at Port Metro Vancouver on Canada's Pacific Coast and on the Canadian Prairies.

G3 Canada combines the assets of CWB, including a few country elevators, Eastern Canadian grain-handling facilities and rail cars, with Bunge's Canadian grain assets.

G3 Global's C$250 million ($192.65 million) purchase of a 50.1 percent stake in CWB, announced in April, removes a name that long dominated the world grain industry. CWB, or the Canadian Wheat Board, for decades held government-sanctioned marketing control of Western Canada's milling wheat and barley.

The Canadian government removed those marketing powers in 2012, and the company operated for several years as a small grain company.

($1=$1.30 Canadian) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Peter Galloway)