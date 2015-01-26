Canadian railways falling short in moving grain - farm coalition

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Jan 26 Canada's two big
railways are failing to meet demand for moving grain from farms
to ports and North American buyers, despite government
intervention, a report by a coalition of farmer and industry
groups said on Monday.
In November, Ottawa extended the requirement that Canadian
National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
ship a minimum volume of grain per week, but reduced the
amount in light of 2014's smaller harvest.
Ottawa imposed larger minimum volumes in March after a
record-large 2013 harvest and frigid winter bogged down crop
movement.
The new data was compiled from grain companies by QGI
Consulting for the Ag Transport Coalition. It showed that,
despite Ottawa's moves, the railways failed to supply from Aug.
1 through Dec. 27 11,461 hopper cars ordered, representing 11
percent of demand. The railways also supplied only half of
shippers' orders in the week for which the cars were ordered.
"The important conclusion here is the railways have not at
any point this year been able to meet shipper demand for
capacity," said Greg Cherewyk, chief operating officer of Pulse
Canada, one of the coalition's member groups.
The data takes into account shippers' orders cancelled
because of capping by the railways of how many they would accept
within set time periods.
The data is measured differently than the government's
volume thresholds, factoring out certain commodities such as
canola oil, said Wade Sobkowich, executive director of the
Western Grain Elevator Association, which represents companies
including Cargill Ltd and Richardson International.
Spokespersons for CN, CP and Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz
could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Editing by
Andre Grenon)