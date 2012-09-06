Canada's Harper urges U.S. to take fiscal situation in hand

VANCOUVER, Sept 6 Concerns about a so-called
"fiscal cliff" in the United States are warranted but they
should not overshadow the need for America to "get a grip" on
its longer-term fiscal situation, Canadian Prime Minister
Stephen Harper said on Thursday.
"The United States fiscal situation is very bad, the
trajectory is very bad," Harper said at a Bloomberg conference
in Vancouver when asked about the fiscal woes of Canada's
biggest trading partner.
"And regardless of what happens in the next three or four
months, in the next few years that trajectory still has to be
resolved," he said.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has said a looming "fiscal cliff"
of spending cuts and expiring tax breaks at the end of this year
could shove the country's fragile economy into a new recession.
"I know everyone is concerned about the so-called fiscal
cliff, and rightly concerned about it -- a sudden and dramatic
contraction could be unhelpful," Harper said.
"But I don't think that should be taken out of the
longer-term context, which is the United States must get a grip
on its fiscal situation."
An even bigger threat to the Canadian economy, however, was
the sovereign debt crisis in Europe, Harper said.
Asked if he was frustrated by the slowness of action, he
said: "It frustrates all of us, but this is the unfortunate
reality of the institutional system.
"They do feel the pressure of the markets, and they are
constantly responding, and we just encourage them to expedite
those conversations."