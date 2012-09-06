Canada PM says CNOOC's Nexen bid to get special treatment

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
VANCOUVER, Sept 6 The Canadian government must consider a range of additional factors in its review of Chinese oil company CNOOC's $15.1 billion takeover bid for Canadian oil company Nexen Inc because CNOOC is state owned, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.
"There are many issues at play. One of the issues that does make this somewhat different, and it is a different category under the (Investment Canada) Act, the fact that we're dealing with a state-owned enterprise," Harper said in an interview with Bloomberg.
"And it's not whether it's Chinese versus whether it's British or American. Under the law, the fact that it's a state-owned enterprise leads to a range of different considerations than if it were a genuine private investment," he said.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources