Canada to make plain packaging for tobacco products compulsory

OTTAWA May 31 Canada, following the lead of
Britain and Australia, will make plain packaging of cigarettes
compulsory in a bid to cut the rate of smoking, Health Minister
Jane Philpott said on Tuesday.
Although Canada already obliges firms to slap large graphic
warning labels on cigarette packets, Philpott said more must be
done, given that some 5 million of Canada's 36 million
inhabitants still use tobacco products.
The measures would require a uniform, standardized color and
font on packages and restrict the use of logos and trademarks.
"I don't believe tobacco companies should be allowed to
build brand loyalty with children for a product that could kill
them," Philpott told reporters.
A final decision on what packaging rules to apply will be
announced after a three-month period of public consultations.
Earlier this month, a British court backed the government's
plans for mandatory plain packaging when it struck down a legal
challenge from tobacco companies.
In 2011, Australia became the first country to adopt plain
packaging legislation.
Major producers of tobacco sold in Canada include Japan
Tobacco's JTI-Macdonald unit, Rothmans Benson & Hedges
Inc, which is partly owned by Philip Morris and Imperial
Tobacco Canada Ltd, a unit of British American Tobacco.
"With products already hidden from view in stores and 75
percent of the pack covered with health warnings, nobody starts
smoking because of the pack," said Eric Gagnon, a spokesman for
Imperial Tobacco.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Alan Crosby)