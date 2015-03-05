Oil price plunge pulling Calgary's housing market down with it

| CALGARY, Alberta, March 5
CALGARY, Alberta, March 5 A year ago, one of the
hottest parts of Canada's red-hot housing market was Alberta's
oil capital of Calgary, where cash-rich consumers fought for the
fanciest home on the block. Now, a plunge in crude prices is
pulling the housing market with it.
While realtors in Calgary are loathe to admit the tide has
turned, sellers are no longer in the drivers' seat and buyers
are biding their time in hope of a real estate slump.
Sales in Calgary, the corporate center of Canada's oil
industry, were down 34 percent in February compared to the same
period last year, according to data from the Calgary Real Estate
Board. Meanwhile, the price for benchmark U.S. crude oil
has more than halved since last June.
Active listings have more than doubled since February 2014
as homeowners hurry to get their homes on the market before jobs
losses hit hard and prices sink further.
The price for the average Calgary home dropped 4.3 percent
from a year earlier to C$462,108, the largest year-on-year drop
since July 2009. February's drop was the second consecutive
monthly decline in year-over-year prices, and the first
back-to-back slide since June and July of 2011.
It is a rare decline in a country that has seen home prices
climb steadily for more than five years and double in the last
decade.
In contrast, the Greater Toronto Area saw average
year-on-year selling prices rise 7.8 percent in February and
homes sales climb 11.3 percent, according to the Toronto Real
Estate Board. Active listings for the month fell 8.7 percent
compared with February 2014.
"We have a plethora of houses, it's like a beauty pageant of
beautiful houses, out there on the market. We know there are
lots of people wanting them, but they are waiting," said
Shirley-Anne Jacques, owner of Parkhaven Designs Inc, who has
been building houses in Calgary for 27 years.
Parkhaven Designs, which typically builds four to seven
homes year in the C$2 million-plus bracket, will shift its focus
this year to build apartments and triplexes instead, she said.
Morrison Homes, winner of Calgary's 'Builder of the Year' in
2013, is offering a lowest-price guarantee to reassure nervous
customers. If the value of the new home falls between the time
it is bought and move-in day, Morrison will honor the lower
price.
"What we are trying to address with this is consumer
confidence," said Morrison Homes sales manager Mike Wagner.
ALL ABOUT OIL
In Altadore, an upscale neighbourhood in southwest Calgary,
one prospective seller said she and her husband were unwilling
to take less than the C$855,000 they paid for their four-bedroom
house in 2007.
The mother of two, who declined to be named, said they
decided to sell last summer because they thought the Calgary
housing market was overvalued, but delayed after her husband
lost his job as a general manager at Devon Energy Corp.
"We discussed it with realtors and they did not think prices
were going to fall," she said. "Looking back, I wish we had sold
in the summer."
The Alberta government expects the unemployment rate to rise
to 5.4 percent in 2015 from 4.7 percent in 2014, while the
Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors warned in
January 23,000 jobs could be lost as a result of decreased
drilling activity alone.
CIBC World Markets economist Nick Exarhos expects around
30,000 to 40,000 jobs to disappear in Alberta this year, a
figure echoed by the Alberta Treasury Board and Finance
Ministry, and the province's unemployment rate to converge with
the national average around 6.8 percent.
In Calgary alone there are 1,700 energy businesses and
between 70,000 and 75,000 people working directly in the oil and
gas industry, according to the city's Chamber of Commerce.
That organization estimates 10,000 to 12,000 of those jobs
could be at risk due to the oil price drop, and those numbers do
not include sectors linked indirectly to the energy industry,
such as finance and infrastructure.
Among the companies headquartered in Calgary, Suncor Energy
and Precision Drilling Corp have already cut
employees as well as contractors.
"If we start to see full-time job losses and people cannot
replace those jobs, that's when it really starts to have
downward pressure on the housing market," Calgary Real Estate
Board Chief Economist Ann-Marie Lurie said.
It all comes down to oil. The price for benchmark U.S. crude
oil has dropped to just over $50 a barrel from more than $100 in
June. If it remains around $50 or falls further, as some
economists have warned it could, house prices are likely to
slump further.
And the chill is also spreading beyond Calgary.
In Canmore, a pretty mountain town about an hour from
Calgary popular for second homes and a short drive from the
Sunshine Village ski resort, sales are slowing. Realtors
alternate between guessing how bad it will get and rescue
scenarios involving wealthy foreigners and a weak Canadian
dollar.
"I do not think it will hit us as hard as 2008," said
Canmore realtor Jason Penny, citing that year's 25 percent drop
in prices. "Even if we do lose a bit of business with regard to
Calgary and Edmonton, because of the strength of the U.S. dollar
it would not surprise me if we start to see more U.S. buyers
coming across."
(Editing by Alan Crosby)