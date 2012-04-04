UPDATE 2-Flaherty says up to banks to "fix" mortgage market

* Flaherty says does not want to tighten mortgage rules
* Says banks more stringent on condo development
* Believes banks should not rely on gov't to fix problem
* Bank regulator studying measures on CMHC
By Nicole Mordant
VANCOUVER, April 4 Canada's finance minister
said on Wednesday he would rather not tighten mortgage rules
again to curb high household debt and that banks themselves are
taking on that job by becoming more strict with their lending
criteria.
Jim Flaherty said he has seen signs of moderation in the
Toronto condominium market and expects to see a similar trend in
Vancouver, one of the country's hottest real estate markets.
"Part of that is based on what I'm being told by people who
build condominiums, and also what I'm being told by some of our
banks about their standards becoming more stringent with respect
to their loans for condominium development," Flaherty told
reporters in Vancouver after making a speech there.
Flaherty said it was up to markets to "fix" the housing and
debt problem, not the government.
"I've tightened up the mortgage insurance market three times
... I really don't want to do it again," he said.
"And I'm glad that some of the banks - at least one of the
bank executives yesterday indicated that he agreed that actually
the banks should exercise prudence and not rely on government to
do it for them," he said.
Bank of Nova Scotia Chief Executive Rick Waugh said
on Tuesday that the simmering housing market gives reason for
caution, but that it's up to the country's banks, rather than
the government, to manage the risks of their massive mortgage
portfolios.
Several other bank executives - Toronto-Dominion CEO
Ed Clark in particular - have said they would welcome further
government moves on mortgages.
The government and central bank have been warning Canadians
of the dangers of taking on too much debt, particularly through
mortgages, at a time of historically low interest rates and high
housing prices. The ratio of debt to personal disposable income
hit a record high last year and has moderated somewhat since
then.
Despite some resemblance to the U.S. housing market prior to
the crash, most economists expect a soft landing in Canada.
Flaherty has tightened rules three times since 2008 in the
mortgage insurance market but left them untouched in the federal
budget last week, to the surprise of many.
The budget did propose enhanced supervision of the federal
housing agency that issues mortgage insurance. Flaherty said the
banking regulator, the Office of the Superintendent for
Financial Institutions, was studying the matter.