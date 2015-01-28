UPDATE 1-Canadians not buying homes they can't afford -minister

(Adds remarks about debt-service ratios, prime lending rate,
OTTAWA Jan 28 Canada Finance Minister Joe
Oliver dismissed on Wednesday the idea that interest rates are
so low they are spurring Canadians to buy homes they cannot
afford.
"We're, of course, monitoring the market. It's not a huge
concern at this point," he told reporters.
"I've said again and again we don't think there's a bubble -
the Bank of Canada agrees with that, CMHC (Canadian Mortgage and
Housing Corp), OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development)."
Canada escaped the housing crash of 2007 in the United
States that triggered the global financial crisis, and
experienced a post-recession property boom as borrowing costs
hit record lows. The jump in home prices and parallel rise in
household debt has caused some to warn that a bubble is forming.
Oliver's predecessor, the late Jim Flaherty, repeatedly
tightened rules around government-backed mortgages in a bid to
cool the market. Oliver has shown little indication he plans
similar moves.
The Bank of Canada last week surprised markets by cutting
rates to 0.75 percent, citing a threat to economic growth and
its inflation targets from the steep plunge in the price of oil.
Some think the move could reignite housing just as the
market had finally begun to cool.
"We're watching the personal debt. It is something that
we're monitoring fairly carefully because it is a serious
issue," Oliver said.
But he said debt-service ratios were better than in the
past, due to low interest rates.
Major Canadian banks said on Tuesday they would lower their
prime lending rate by 15 basis points in response to the central
bank easing, though that is less than the 25 basis point cut the
central bank made.
Asked for his comment about the divergence between the
lending rates, Oliver called it a "private sector decision."
