INSIGHT-Bundles of debt: how lenders sidestep Canada's mortgage rules

* Bundled mortgages enable borrowers to take on more debt
* Main lender pairs with unregulated lender
* Practice can circumvent Canada's new mortgage rules
* Home Trust, Equitable participate in bundles
* Brookstreet, Sinclair Cockburn MICs participate
By Matt Scuffham and Allison Martell
TORONTO, Jan 11 Canada's subprime mortgage
providers are increasingly teaming up with unregulated rivals to
sidestep rules designed to clamp down on risky lending.
The result of these partnerships are so-called "bundled"
loans, which pair a primary mortgage with a second loan from
unregulated groups called Mortgage Investment Corporations
(MICs).
The arrangements have proliferated, mortgage brokers told
Reuters, as Canadian regulators have tightened lending standards
to shield borrowers in case a decade-long housing boom goes
bust.
The practice has grown fast because it allows borrowers to
make down payments of just 10 percent, dodging federal rules
that require either 20 or 35 percent down on mortgages not
backed by government insurance, according to industry experts.
Packaging two loans together allows the regulated lender to
skirt those rules.
The rise of bundling reflects declining affordability after
a long run-up in home prices, and it could present a danger of
defaults if prices fall. Such high loan-to-value mortgages are
common when housing markets are about to implode, said David
Madani, an economist with Capital Economics who has long
forecast a housing crash in Canada.
"This is what happens at the late stage of a housing bubble
- the quality of lending goes down," he said.
Bundled loans, however, do not violate any laws, a
spokeswoman for the Office of the Superintendent of Financial
Institutions said in a statement. Primary lenders are expected
to take the extra debt from a second loan into consideration
when evaluating the borrower's ability to afford the primary
mortgage.
In a statement, Canada's Finance Ministry said it was
monitoring co-lending activity, which it said represented a
small portion of the mortgage market. It declined to comment on
whether the practice had increased as an unintended consequence
of tighter lending rules introduced last year.
OSFI said that bundled mortgages have existed for years and
that it will revise its guidance as the market evolves.
The government does not track bundling, and the practice is
sometimes carried out in a discreet fashion, with lenders
working directly with the MICs or referring mortgage brokers to
them to work out a loan with a borrower. But Finance Ministry
data shows that the share of unregulated lenders has shot to
12.5 percent of Canada's C$1.6 trillion mortgage market in 2015,
up from 6.6 percent in 2007.
"It's becoming prevalent with everybody. This is how they
sidestep the loan-to-value issue," Guy Lew, a mortgage broker at
CENTUM Metrocap Wealth Solutions said in an interview, adding
that he arranged such loans for his clients.
In a report published last month, the Bank of Canada
estimated that unregulated lenders have about C$125 billion in
assets, including auto loans and other products as well as
mortgages. The vast majority of that total is held by companies
not listed on public exchanges - meaning little hard data is
available on their lending. The bank report acknowledged that
significant gaps remained in data about the shadow banking
sector.
Canadian authorities have become increasingly concerned by
inflated home values in Toronto and Vancouver, where prices have
soared because of low interest rates, foreign investment and
tight supply.
Prices in Toronto rose 12 percent in 2016, according to the
Toronto Real Estate Board. But prices in Vancouver, after many
years of increases, fell in the second half of 2016, in part
because of a tax on foreign buyers. The Canada Mortgage and
Housing Corporation has warned that both the Toronto and
Vancouver markets will cool in the next two years, leaving the
most highly-indebted borrowers exposed to losses.
BUNDLING "UNDER THE RADAR"
Bundling has provided a way around two federal rules meant
to control such risks. Regulated lenders in Canada are not
allowed to lend more than 65 percent of the value of a home to
borrowers with bad or nonexistent credit records.
They also cannot lend more than 80 percent of a property's
value - even to borrowers with solid credit - without obtaining
government-backed insurance. Under rules rolled out in October,
that insurance requires the banks to run income stress tests on
borrowers.
The MICs are financed mainly by wealthy individuals seeking
higher yields. For borrowers with good credit, mortgage brokers
say MICs typically offer rates that are comparable with what
mainstream banks charge: five-year rates fixed at 3 percent. For
less credit-worthy borrowers, rates of 7 to 10 percent are
common, brokers said.
Most borrowers would then look to refinance with a
mainstream lender within the five-year period or revert to a
variable rate thereafter.
"I would suspect that at least 10 percent of homeowners who
are taking out this type of product may find themselves in hot
water within the first couple of years of home ownership," said
Scott Hannah, the head of Canada's Credit Counseling Society, a
charity that advises consumers on debt.
Canada's biggest six banks, which provide about 7 out of 10
mortgages, told Reuters that they do not offer bundled loans.
But Home Trust, a unit of Home Capital Group and
Equitable Group - two of Canada's biggest subprime
lenders - said they participate in bundled lending.
Home Trust, which had assets of C$20.5 billion at the end of
last year, confirmed it provided bundled mortgages worth up to
90 percent of a property's value, with no mortgage insurance
requirement.
Home Trust said in a statement that bundling was a common
practice, but declined to disclose how much of its business
depends on it.
"Private lenders are satisfying market demand for uninsured
mortgage products" with greater than 80 percent loan-to-value
ratios, the lender said.
One of the unregulated lenders that Home Trust worked with
is an entity called Brookstreet. Its President Diana Soloway -
the daughter of Home Capital's co-founder Gerald Soloway - said
that growth in bundled mortgages started a few years ago when
regulated lenders were looking for ways to share risk with
unregulated entities.
"Not every institution either acknowledges it or wants to
advertise it," Soloway told Reuters, later adding that
Brookstreet "did it quietly, under the radar."
REGULATORS' DISCOMFORT
Equitable Group Chief Executive Andrew Moor said that
slightly less than one in ten mortgages provided by the lender
involve bundled arrangements.
Equitable disclosed its bundled deals with other lenders for
the first time in its latest financial results, after Moor was
interviewed by Reuters for this story. Sinclair Cockburn MIC
executive Chris Pridham also confirmed that his company bundles
with Equitable.
Moor said Equitable, which had assets of C$17.6 billion at
the end of 2015, uses the products when it is not comfortable
lending the full amount a borrower requires.
"We would use it in circumstances where we want to mitigate
our risk by having some 'first loss' capital behind us," he
said.
If a borrower with a bundle of home loans falls behind in
their payments, the unregulated lender loses money first. The
regulated lender has the first claim on any future payments or
sale proceeds in a foreclosure.
When house prices remain steady, loan losses are not a big
problem. Less than 0.5 percent of residential mortgages written
by Canada's biggest lenders are now considered delinquent. But
borrowers can be at risk if they load up on too much debt at
high rates of interest.
Nick Kyprianou, chief executive of the RiverRock MIC and a
former president of Home Trust, said RiverRock has avoided
bundling because of the risk. Three years ago, when he was CEO
of Equity Financial Trust, OSFI was scrutinizing the practice
across the industry.
"They were expressing some discomfort with those
partnerships," he said, "so that could come up again."
OSFI confirmed that it "did some extra work on this lending
practice in 2012-13" as part of its routine supervision of
institutions, but declined to elaborate.
The Credit Counseling Society's Hannah urged regulators to
ban the products.
"This is not a product that's going to help the vast
majority of people using it to get ahead financially," she said.
"That's the bottom line."
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Allison Martel; Editing by
Carmel Crimmins and Brian Thevenot)