UPDATE 2-Canada regulator toughens mortgage oversight as home prices soar

By Matt Scuffham

TORONTO, July 7 Canada's banking regulator is tightening oversight of mortgage lending, citing concerns about record household debt and a sharp jump in house prices in some markets, it said on Thursday.

In the latest sign of the concerns of Canadian authorities about soaring home prices in markets like Vancouver and Toronto, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said price gains, debt levels and persistently low interest rates had all helped increase threats to the stability of financial institutions.

Canada's housing market boomed after the 2007-09 financial crisis, fueled by record low borrowing costs and foreign buying. Last month, the Bank of Canada warned that the pace of home price increases in Toronto and Vancouver is unlikely to continue with growing potential for a downturn.

"With rapid price increases in some areas and current exceptionally low interest rates, the risks are getting larger," Superintendent Jeremy Rudin said in a statement. "OSFI wants to see sound mortgage underwriting procedures in place that adapt to the ever-changing circumstances in this area."

OSFI said that in light of the current environment it had enhanced its supervisory oversight of mortgage lending and identified a number of issues that required close attention from lenders.

It said it would scrutinize lenders' practices for income verification, nonconforming loans, debt service ratios, loan-to-value ratios and risk appetite.

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced in June that the Liberal government would set up a working group of federal, provincial and municipal officials to recommend policy changes aimed at preventing a housing bubble.

The finance ministry on Thursday welcomed OSFI's move and said it was consistent with Morneau's actions to address risks in the Canadian housing market.

The regulator also said it was moving ahead with initiatives announced in December last year aimed at strengthening the measurement of capital by the major banks to better position them to withstand potential losses. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bill Trott and Jeffrey Benkoe)