UPDATE 2-Toronto May home sales drop as listings surge, price gains slow

(Adds comment from RE/MAX director)
By Andrea Hopkins
OTTAWA, June 5 Toronto's red-hot housing market
cooled in May as sellers cashed in on high prices and buyers
moved to the sidelines in the wake of new housing rules aimed at
dampening demand in Canada's largest city, data showed on
Monday.
Average home price rose 14.9 percent in May from a year
earlier, well below the pace of gains seen in recent months,
while new listings jumped 48.9 percent and sales fell 20.3
percent, the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) said.
The sharp shift in the Toronto market comes after a 15
percent tax on property purchases by foreign buyers was
introduced in April as part of 16 measures designed to cool the
market due to fears of a bubble.
Real estate brokers and economists alike hailed the
softening as just what the market needed.
But executives at two of Canada's largest real estate
companies said sellers have been cancelling listings when they
don't get their price they wanted and re-listing at a higher
price in a phenomenon that could be distorting the data by
having them counted twice.
"The listing shows up as a brand new listing but just in
reality it is canceled and relisted. TREB can't really track
that, it is very, very prevalent," said Dianne Usher, senior
vice president of Johnston and Daniel, a division of Royal
Lepage.
A spokeswoman for TREB did not immediately comment on
whether TREB tracks re-listing data. In a statement accompanying
the data, the real estate board said the surge in new listings
may reflect profit-taking by sellers.
TREB data showed the average sale price was C$863,910
($640,788) in May, with detached homes in Toronto proper
fetching an average of C$1.5 million. Toronto prices have more
than doubled since 2009.
Usher said the slowdown had already begun before the new
housing rules, and she believes the market will bounce back.
The slowdown in sales in May is similar to the pullback seen
in Vancouver after a foreign buyers' tax was imposed in 2016,
said Benjamin Tal, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets.
"We have little doubt that the next few months will see the
Toronto market continuing to soften, and prices will face
additional downward pressure," Tal said in a research note.
"We view that trajectory as a very positive development, but
given the lack of external shock as a trigger, we believe that
this adjustment will be relatively short-lived, not unlike the
situation in Vancouver where activity is already rebounding," he
added.
Data released on Friday showed home sales in the Vancouver
region fell year-on-year in May, but prices rose on a monthly
basis as the market continued to rebound.
($1 = 1.3482 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by James Dalgleish and W
Simon)