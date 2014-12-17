Husky defers final investment decision on offshore West White Rose extension

CALGARY, Alberta Dec 17 Husky Energy will defer
the final investment decision on its offshore West White Rose
oilfield extension project for a year, the company said on
Wednesday.
First production for West White Rose was originally
anticipated for 2017. The field, situated offshore Atlantic
Canada, has proved, probable and possible reserves of 81.2
million barrels.
"We are going to take some time to evaluate further cost
efficiencies with the proposed fixed platform," Husky chief
operating officer Rob Peabody said on a conference call after
announcing the company's 2015 budget.
Husky also said it expects first oil from its South White
Rose extension production well around the middle of 2015, later
than originally planned due to rig availability.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by James Dalgleish)