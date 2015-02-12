版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 13日 星期五 01:26 BJT

Husky Energy completes 600,000 barrels of new Hardisty crude storage

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 12 Husky Energy said on Thursday it completed and brought into service two new 300,000-barrel crude oil storage tanks in the marketing hub of Hardisty, Alberta, in January.

Husky's Chief Operating Officer Rob Peabody said the new tanks expand Husky's blending capacity of Western Canada Select heavy blend crude.

"As important, they increase our flexibility to hold more product in storage through this low and volatile price cycle," he added, speaking on a fourth-quarter earnings call. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐