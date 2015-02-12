Husky Energy completes 600,000 barrels of new Hardisty crude storage

BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 EPS $0.10; revenue rises to $9.825 mln
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 12 Husky Energy said on Thursday it completed and brought into service two new 300,000-barrel crude oil storage tanks in the marketing hub of Hardisty, Alberta, in January.
Husky's Chief Operating Officer Rob Peabody said the new tanks expand Husky's blending capacity of Western Canada Select heavy blend crude.
"As important, they increase our flexibility to hold more product in storage through this low and volatile price cycle," he added, speaking on a fourth-quarter earnings call. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Bernard Orr)
OSLO, May 11 Nordic budget airline Primera Air has agreed to buy eight of Boeing's new 737 MAX aircraft for more than $950 million at list prices, and has an option to buy an additional four planes, the companies said on Thursday.
