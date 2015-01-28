Imperial mulls sale of nearly 500 Esso-branded gas stations

| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 28 Canada's No. 2
integrated oil producer and refiner Imperial Oil Ltd
said on Wednesday it is considering selling 475 company-owned
Esso gas stations.
The rest of the company's 1700 Esso-branded retail fuel
sites in Canada are already owned and operated by third parties,
in what the company describes as the "branded wholesaler model".
Imperial, 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp,
would continue to supply fuel to the gas stations, and they
would keep the Esso logo.
Brad Merkel, Imperial vice president of fuels and
lubricants, said the potential sale was something the company
had started evaluating over a year ago, and had nothing to do
with falling oil prices.
Merkel said it was too early to estimate how much capital
the sale would raise if Imperial chooses to go ahead with its
plan.
A non-binding bid process for prospective buyers will begin
in coming weeks.
