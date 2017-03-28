版本:
Crop shipper AGT sees resolution of India-Canada pulse trade snag

| WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.

India's current exemption for Canada from its requirement that pulse crops be fumigated in the country of origin with methyl bromide, an insect-killing gas, was due to expire on Friday. But Al-Katib told Reuters that multiple sources in India have assured him a three- or six-month extension of the exemption for Canada was imminent, although no official announcement has been made. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
