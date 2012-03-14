UPDATE 2-Canada minister to make telecoms announcement

* Announcement set for Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Ottawa time

* Paradis has been working on spectrum sales, investment rules

OTTAWA, March 14 Canadian Industry Minister Christian Paradis will make an announcement about the telecoms sector at 4:15 p.m.(2015 GMT) on Wednesday.

A government advisory on the announcement did not disclose the topic. B ut Paradis has been working on new guidelines for the telecoms sector, specifically whether to raise limits on foreign investment in telecommunications companies, and plans for an eventual auction of 700 MHz wireless spectrum.