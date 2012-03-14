版本:
Canada industry minister to make big announcement

OTTAWA, March 14 Canadian Industry Minister Christian Paradis will make "a significant announcement" at 4:15 p.m. EDT (2015 GMT) on Wednesday in the rural Ontario town of Russell, a media advisory said.

The advisory did not disclose the topic.

