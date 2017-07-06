FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Canada appoints ex-RBC executive Fukakusa as infrastructure bank chair
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 下午4点44分 / 1 天前

Canada appoints ex-RBC executive Fukakusa as infrastructure bank chair

2 分钟阅读

TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - Janice Fukakusa, a former Royal Bank of Canada chief financial officer, was appointed on Thursday as the first chairperson of Canada's new infrastructure bank, the country's infrastructure minister said.

"Today's announcement is another step forward in fulfilling our commitment to have the Canada Infrastructure Bank operational by the end of 2017," Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi said in a statement on Thursday.

Canada's Liberal government announced last November it would set up the agency to facilitate private investment in such projects as new roads and bridges in order to supplement government investment with funding from investors such as pension and sovereign wealth funds.

The creation of the new entity is part of a broader plan to invest C$180 billion ($139 billion) over 12 years in improving the country's infrastructure.

The government advisory panel that recommended the bank's creation had said it could look to raise C$4 to C$5 of private funding for every C$1 provided by taxpayers to fund projects.

The government also plans to appoint a chief executive and board members for the bank in the coming months, it said. ($1 = 1.2939 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below