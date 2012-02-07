Goldcorp Chairman Telfer named in securities probe

UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
TORONTO Feb 7 Canadian securities regulators alleged on Tuesday that Ian Telfer, chairman of mining company Goldcorp, helped participants in an alleged insider scheme disguise their trading activities.
The Ontario Securities Commission said that Telfer did not participate in the alleged insider-trading and tipping scheme himself.
Telfer could not be reached for comment immediately.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 London copper held its ground on Tuesday, near its highest in a week, supported by supply concerns amid industrial action in Chile and an Indonesian export permit dispute.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million