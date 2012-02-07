版本:
Goldcorp Chairman Telfer named in securities probe

TORONTO Feb 7 Canadian securities regulators alleged on Tuesday that Ian Telfer, chairman of mining company Goldcorp, helped participants in an alleged insider scheme disguise their trading activities.

The Ontario Securities Commission said that Telfer did not participate in the alleged insider-trading and tipping scheme himself.

Telfer could not be reached for comment immediately.

