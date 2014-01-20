Canadian insurers paid out C$3.2 bln due to weather last year

TORONTO Jan 20 Extreme weather events including
flooding in Alberta and an ice storm that hit Ontario and
Eastern Canada cost Canadian insurers a record C$3.2 billion
($2.92 billion) in losses last year, an industry group said on
Monday.
The report by the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), an
umbrella group of Canadian property and casualty insurers,
follows warnings from industry players that premiums will have
to rise to cover a rising number of catastrophic claims events.
The bulk of the loss stemmed from June floods that shut down
the oil industry hub of Calgary, Alberta, and decimated some
smaller communities. That flood, which the IBC said was Canada's
costliest natural disaster ever, cost insurers C$1.74 billion.
A smaller flash flood in Toronto in July resulted in C$940
million in damages, while an ice storm that hit Toronto and
other parts of Ontario and Eastern Canada in December cost
insurers C$200 million in damage to homes, it said.
"Canadian communities are seeing more severe weather,
especially more intense rainfall. This overburdens our sewer and
stormwater infrastructure, resulting in more sewer backups in
homes and businesses," Don Forgeron, Chief Executive of the IBC,
said in the report.
The losses come in the wake of four straight years of
natural disaster losses exceeding C$1 billion, the group said.
Julie Dickson, head of the country's main financial services
regulator, in September called 2013 and "annus horribilis" for
the property and casualty insurance industry, citing the floods,
as well as the derailment and explosion of an oil-laden train
that killed nearly 50 people and destroyed part of the town of
Lac Megantic, Quebec, in July.
In November, Intact Financial Corp the country's
largest property and casualty insurer, said it expected to boost
homeowners insurance premiums by between 15 and 20 percent in
most provinces to deal with higher claims.