Canada regulator hands partial win to ISP firms

GATINEAU, Quebec Nov 15 Canada's telecom and broadcast regulator on Tuesday handed a partial victory to big Internet providers allowing them to charge lease fees based on the amount of capacity that small providers use.

The ruling, from the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission, means smaller firms will have to pay more to big providers such as BCE Inc's (BCE.TO) Bell at times when capacity is constrained. (Reporting by David Ljunggren in Gatineau, Quebec; writing by Alastair Sharp in Toronto, editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)