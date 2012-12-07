版本:
Canada industry minister to make announcement Friday afternoon

OTTAWA Dec 7 Canada's Industry Ministry will hold a media briefing at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Friday with information embargoed until 5 p.m., and Prime Minister Stephen Harper will make a statement at 5:15 p.m, the government said.

Industry Canada gave no topic for the announcement, but it is widely expected to detail the government's decisions on whether to approve bids from Chinese and Malaysian state-owned enterprises for Canadian energy companies. state-owned enterprises like CNOOC or Petronas.

